Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Polymetal International to host an Analyst and Investor day

Conference

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in Moscow on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 accompanied by the online video webcast.  

The event will begin at 11:00 Moscow time (9:00 UK time) at the Moscow Exchange office – Moscow, Vozdvizhenka Str, 4/7, Bld 1, 7th floor. The Company will start the event with ESG presentation which will be followed by a general company update at 13:30 Moscow time (11:30 UK time).

To attend the event in person please register at the link. Please be informed that due to Covid-related restrictions seats are limited and face covering is mandatory.

To join the video webcast please follow the link. Webcast participants will be able to ask questions via live chat. The recording will be available at the same link soon after the event.

During the ESG presentation, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, Daria Goncharova, CSO, and Tracey Kerr, Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, will discuss the Group’s climate transition strategy and long-term targets to reduce carbon footprint.

Later, Ian Cockerill, Chair of the Board, Vitaly Nesis and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide a general corporate update, including Polymetal International’s corporate governance, operations and development projects.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.