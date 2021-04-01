Polymetal International to host an Analyst and Investor day

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day in Moscow on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 accompanied by the online video webcast.

The event will begin at 11:00 Moscow time (9:00 UK time) at the Moscow Exchange office – Moscow, Vozdvizhenka Str, 4/7, Bld 1, 7th floor. The Company will start the event with ESG presentation which will be followed by a general company update at 13:30 Moscow time (11:30 UK time).

To attend the event in person please register at the link. Please be informed that due to Covid-related restrictions seats are limited and face covering is mandatory.

To join the video webcast please follow the link. Webcast participants will be able to ask questions via live chat. The recording will be available at the same link soon after the event.

During the ESG presentation, Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO, Daria Goncharova, CSO, and Tracey Kerr, Chair of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, will discuss the Group’s climate transition strategy and long-term targets to reduce carbon footprint.

Later, Ian Cockerill, Chair of the Board, Vitaly Nesis and Maxim Nazimok, CFO, will provide a general corporate update, including Polymetal International’s corporate governance, operations and development projects.