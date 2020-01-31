Polymetal International announce changes in Committees

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) today announced changes in Committees approved by the Board of Directors on 30 January 2020.

Following completion of the Board Chair succession process, Ian Cockerill replaced Ollie Oliveira as the Chair of Nomination Committee. Mr Cockerill also joined Safety and Sustainability Committee to strengthen the emphasis Polymetal puts on its safety and sustainability efforts. Tracey Kerr stepped down from the Nomination Committee and joined the Remuneration Committee. Victor Flores joined the Audit and Risk Committee.

The new composition of the Board Committees is the following:

The Audit and Risk Committee: Giacomo Baizini (Chair), Christine Coignard, Ollie Oliveira, Victor Flores

The Remuneration Committee: Christine Coignard (Chair), Giacomo Baizini, Ollie Oliveira, Italia Boninelli, Tracey Kerr

The Nomination Committee: Ian Cockerill (Chair), Ollie Oliveira, Giacomo Baizini

The Safety and Sustainability Committee: Tracey Kerr (Chair), Jean-Pascal Duvieusart, Vitaly Nesis, Ian Cockerill.

This announcement satisfies the Company’s disclosure obligations in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.