Pollen Street Group declares interim dividend of 27p per share

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN) has declared an interim dividend of 27.0 pence per ordinary share for the period ending 30 June 2025.

The Interim 2025 dividend will be paid on 24 October 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register as of 26 September 2025. The ex-dividend date is 25 September 2025. The Interim 2025 Dividend is the dividend declared in relation to the 6-month period ending 30 June 2025. As at Tuesday, 16 September 2025, being the declaration date of the Interim 2025 Dividend, the Company had 64,209,597 ordinary shares in issue, of which 4,021,101 ordinary shares were held in Treasury.

The Company will not be offering a scrip dividend alternative. However, the Company offers the option for shareholders to invest their dividend in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”). Further details on the DRIP, can be found on the Registrar’s website here – Dividend Reinvestment Plan (computershare.com).

The last date for receipt for elections for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 3 October 2025.

The Full timetable

Announcement Date of Third Interim Dividend Tuesday, 16 September 2025 Ex Dividend Date Thursday, 25 September 2025 Record Date Friday, 26 September 2025 ​Final Date for DRIP Elections ​Friday, 3 October 2025 Cheques Post Date 2nd class Wednesday, 22 October 2025 Payment Date Friday, 24 October 2025 ​DRIP Statement Post 1st Class ​Monday, 3 November 2025

Payment of Dividend

On 22 August 2025, Pollen Street Group communicated with shareholders regarding their preferred method for receiving dividend payments.

Shareholders were asked to provide bank details via the dividend mandate form enclosed with the letter if they wished to receive dividends electronically by bank transfer, or to submit written confirmation if they preferred to continue receiving dividends by cheque.

Dividend payments will be withheld until either bank details are submitted, or written confirmation is received indicating a preference to continue receiving payment by cheque.