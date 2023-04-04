Physicians Realty Trust – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 10.7% Upside Potential

Physicians Realty Trust which can be found using ticker (DOC) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14.5 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $16.27. Now with the previous closing price of $14.70 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 10.7%. The day 50 moving average is $15.09 and the 200 day MA is $15.59. The market capitalization for the company is $3,708m. Find out more information at: https://www.docreit.com

The potential market cap would be $4,104m based on the market consensus.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.