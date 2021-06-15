Doctor Care Anywhere appoints former Bupa Chief Medical Officer as Clinical Governance Chairman

Doctor Care Anywhere plc (DOC.AX) has today announced the appointment of Dr Paul Zollinger-Read CBE as Chairman of its Clinical Governance Committee continuing the company’s commitment to clinical excellence. He replaces Professor Dickon Weir-Jones who steps down from the role after two years.

The Clinical Governance Committee provides leadership, support and direction to ensure Doctor Care Anywhere excels in providing patients with safe, effective and well-led clinical services which deliver the highest standards of patient-centred care.

Dr Zollinger-Read is a practising clinician with extensive public and private healthcare experience at Board level. Formerly the Chief Medical Officer of the global healthcare business, Bupa, he brings considerable experience in delivering robust governance systems across a wide range of clinical settings internationally.

A General Practitioner for over 20 years, Dr Zollinger-Read set up and became CEO of one of the first Primary Care Trusts in the UK. He went on to become CEO of a number of NHS trusts before joining the influential King’s Fund, an independent charitable organisation working to improve health and care in England. In 2012 he was awarded a CBE for his services to the NHS. His current portfolio includes board positions with Irish-based VHI Health and Well Being and radiology services organisation Medical Imaging Partnership.

Dr Bayju Thakar, CEO of Doctor Care Anywhere, said: “There is nothing more important to us in our day-to-day operations than providing the highest standards of safe, clinically excellent services to our patients. Paul brings with him a vast amount of experience in delivering clinical governance structures for some of the world’s largest health organisations. To attract a Clinical Governance Chairman of his stature is a huge moment for our business and demonstrates our determination to deliver a joined-up, patient centred digital health experience founded on clinical excellence.”