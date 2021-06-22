PetroNeft Resources “well placed to continue to develop the company and the true value of the assets”

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licences 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61, has reported its final results for the year ended 31st December 2020.

Highlights

· New leadership, combined with strong local support, continues to demonstrate significant technical, operational and financial progress in 2020.

· Despite external adverse factors including closing down production in April 2020 due to oil price, gross 2020 production averaged 1,562 bopd down only 3.2% year on year (1,614 bopd 2019).

· Operating costs per barrel reduced by 10.3% (cost of sales excluding depreciation and Mineral Extraction Tax) at US$12.39 per barrel (2019: US$13.82 per barrel).

· Loss for the year US$4.54M (2020) reduced from US$6.04M (2019) despite 32.7% fall in realized oil price per barrel.

· Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to publish later the notice for the Annual General Meeting in order to increase the chances of shareholders to be able to physically attend.

2021 Update

· Gross production currently 2,289 bopd.

· Improved oil prices have translated into higher netbacks in 2021 to date.

· Closing of successful acquisition of additional 40% interest in Licence 67 (PTR working interest 90% post acquisition) ahead of rapid transition from an Exploration to a producing asset Q1 2021.

· Significant strengthening of the Company’ Capital Structure as evidenced by the following key indicators.

o Successful Convertible Debt raise at substantial premium to market price of US2.9M and later retiring US2.86M Convertible Debt through conversion.

o Increased equity holding in Licence 67 to 90% from 50%, funded through equity issue combined with a US$1.7M loan advanced by the seller Sarum Energy Limited.

o The strong operational performance, combined with the improving oil price, has significantly improved the finances of the Company which has enabled the Company to fund construction of the all-season road and re-entry of the Ledovoye L-2a well without the need to call down agreed financing arrangements with Alexandrovskoye Refinery. This $1M facility remains in place, should we decide to utilize.