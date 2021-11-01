Petroneft Resources PLC Appoint new independent non-executive director

PetroNeft plc (LON:PTR) an oil and gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has announced that the Board has elected Eskil Jersing as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Eskil is an Oil Industry Senior Executive with some 34 years’ plus of Upstream experience in most of the world’s key Petroleum basins and was previously the CEO of Wentworth Resources plc, a Tanzanian Gas producer and CEO of Sterling Energy plc, both AIM listed E&P Companies.

He is currently New Business Advisor to Eburon Resources LLC, a privately backed Exploration startup, on the Advisory panel of Energilink ltd and a Director of Eskoil ltd.

Eskil graduated with a BSc. in Geophysics from Cardiff University, and an MSc. in Petroleum Geology from Imperial College London.