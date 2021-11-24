Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

PetroNeft Resources Notice of Annual General Meeting

PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) has confirmem that the Notice of the Company’s 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to Shareholders today. The 2021 AGM will be held on 17 December 2021 at 11:00am in the Clayton Hotel, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 P3C3. The Notice is now available online at the Company’s website http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/

COVID-19

The Company plans to conduct the AGM in accordance with the Irish Government’s COVID-19 related public health measures and public health advice. Shareholders should expect the AGM to take place under constrained circumstances. We strongly encourage Shareholders on this occasion to vote by proxy. The AGM will be as brief as possible, observing physical distancing measures, and the venue will be vacated promptly after the AGM. The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of three Shareholders (which will be facilitated by the Company), and physical distancing measures are in place. The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to the meeting where reasonably necessary to comply with COVID-19 related public health measures and advice. 

PetroNeft Resources (LON: PTR) will continue to closely monitor the developing situation around COVID-19, including the latest Government guidance, and how this may affect the arrangements for the AGM. Consequently, the AGM is subject to change, possibly at short notice. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the AGM, further information will be made available as quickly as possible by RNS and on our website at: http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/

You might also enjoy reading  PetroChina Company Limited - Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
PetroNeft Resources plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
PetroNeft Resources plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.