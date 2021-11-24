PetroNeft Resources Notice of Annual General Meeting

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) has confirmem that the Notice of the Company’s 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to Shareholders today. The 2021 AGM will be held on 17 December 2021 at 11:00am in the Clayton Hotel, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, D04 P3C3. The Notice is now available online at the Company’s website http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/

COVID-19

The Company plans to conduct the AGM in accordance with the Irish Government’s COVID-19 related public health measures and public health advice. Shareholders should expect the AGM to take place under constrained circumstances. We strongly encourage Shareholders on this occasion to vote by proxy. The AGM will be as brief as possible, observing physical distancing measures, and the venue will be vacated promptly after the AGM. The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of three Shareholders (which will be facilitated by the Company), and physical distancing measures are in place. The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to the meeting where reasonably necessary to comply with COVID-19 related public health measures and advice.

PetroNeft Resources (LON: PTR) will continue to closely monitor the developing situation around COVID-19, including the latest Government guidance, and how this may affect the arrangements for the AGM. Consequently, the AGM is subject to change, possibly at short notice. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the AGM, further information will be made available as quickly as possible by RNS and on our website at: http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/