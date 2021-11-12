PetroNeft Resources Contract signed for provision of fracking services at Lineynoye and Arbuzovskoye fields

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has today announced the following operational news.

Highlights

Contract signed for the provision of fracking services on the Lineynoye and Arbuzovskoye fields in Licence 61 during the forthcoming winter season.

Following the success of our fracking program in early 2021, PetroNeft is pleased to announce it is extending the campaign for winter 2021/22 with the goal of increasing production and also improving the sustained flow rate of existing wells over two producing fields in licence 61.

During Q1 2021, a two well fracking program was successfully completed on wells S-373 (Sibkrayevskoye field) and L-115 (Lineynoye field). Both were highly successful and exceeded expectations with immediate post frack production rates increasing over 200% and have leveled off at an increased rate of between 50%-100% and currently projected to make a full return on investment before the end of the year, well ahead of schedule.

Following this successful initial program, a new contract was signed with NewTech Well Services LLC, an international oilfield services company, for the provision of a larger fracking program covering an additional five wells. The contract has been secured at the same terms as earlier in the year, ensuring a strong return on additional production.

The program includes the fracking of four wells at the Lineynoye field and one well at the Arbuzovskoye field. Other contingent candidates are still being evaluated and should they meet the technical, operational and economic criteria they may be added to the program.

At the Lineynoye field the target is to refrac four wells to boost overall production and cash flow. At the Arbuzovskoye field, the A-1 well has been suffering from near well bore reservoir damage. Historically the well has been re-perforated multiple times and although these programs have been successful in reestablishing production, the rates have progressively declined. The planned frack has therefore been designed to remove near well bore damage and reach out into some potential areas of the reservoir that have not been drained adequately.