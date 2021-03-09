PetroNeft Resources begins production at Cheremshanskoye field on Licence 67

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 90% owner and operator of Licences 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 has today announced the following operational news.

Highlights

o Production commenced from the Cheremshanskoye field on Licence 67.

o Current production over 240 bopd.

Production has commenced from the C-4 well on the Cheremshanskoye field. The well has been flowing naturally with production building as the choke size has been gradually increased from 2 mm to 8 mm. The current flow rate is 243 bopd.

The forward plan is to closely monitor reservoir performance and at an appropriate time install a pump to maximise production and further increase revenue.

The C-4 well, which is located on the northern margin of the Cheremshanskoye field, was drilled during 2018 and tested oil at a combined 179 bopd from Upper Jurassic J1-1 and J1-3 clastic reservoirs from 2,630.8 m-2,633.8 m and 2,644 m-2,655 m.

The well was successfully re-entered in Q1 2020 to perform an extended well test. During this test, the well flowed at various choke sizes from the same Upper Jurassic J1-1 & J1-3 clastic reservoirs and flowed naturally at up to a maximum 476 bopd on a 10mm choke size.

The Cheremshanskoye field reserves are 19.26 mmbbls C1+C2 which were approved by GKZ (Russian State Reserves Committee) January 2019.

The Company recently increased its interest in Licence 67 from 50% to 90%.