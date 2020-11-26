Twitter
PetroNeft Resources 2020 Annual General Meeting notice now available

PetroNeft Resources

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) confirms that the Notice of the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to shareholders today. The 2020 AGM will be held at 11:00am in the Red Cow Inn, Naas Road, Dublin, D22RSP3, Ireland. The Notice is now available online at the Company’s website http://petroneft.com/investor-relations/investor-notices/

COVID-19

Shareholders are requested not to attend the General meeting in person but instead avail of the proxy voting service. A facility will be provided for shareholders to listen to the proceedings of the AGM and view any presentation slides and the details of the service are included within the notice of the AGM.

PetroNeft Resources will take all appropriate safety measures as the Directors may in their absolute discretion determine from time to time, and in any individual case, to be necessary or desirable at during or prior to the AGM to ensure the safety of any attendees and others involved with it. Such measures may include without limitation, the restriction of the numbers of attendees, and health and/or compliance related checks and requirements.

PetroNeft Resources plc

