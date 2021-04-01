PetroNeft Resources $2.69M of debt converted to equity

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61 and 90% owner of Licence 67, has today provided a financing update.

Highlights

· Total of $2.69M of debt converted to equity under three historic convertible loan agreements for the issuance of 115,794,613 new Ordinary shares.

· Participation by the company’s largest Shareholders, Directors and Senior Management.

Loan facility

PetroNeft historically entered into three convertible loan agreements, these being:

· June 24TH 2019: entered into a Convertible Loan Agreement for a total of US$ 1.3Million with a group of five lenders. Lenders have the right to convert up to 65% of the outstanding loan amount at a conversion price of US$0.01547 per share.

· February 16th 2021: entered into a US$2.9 million with a group of 13 lenders. Lenders have the right to convert 75% of the outstanding loan to shares at a conversion price of stg£0.02 in year 1 and stg £0.025 in year 2.

· March 2nd 2021: As part of the acquisition of the additional interest in Licence 67, PTR entered into an agreement with Sarum Energy for a $1.7M convertible loan with the lender having the right to convert up to 50% of the loan into share at a price of stg £0.02 in year 1 and stg£0.025 in year 2. The lender is exercising their right to convert the full 50 of the loan into shares.

The conversion of this debt to shares will result in the outstanding debt under these agreements being reduced from $5.9 million to $3.2 million and will result in an increase in the total number of issued shares in the Company from 919,356,740 to 1,035,151,353. All shares are being issued at a premium to the share price on the date that the terms of the various agreements were announced.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin for the 115,794,613 PetroNeft ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and Euronext Growth. It is expected that admission to trading on each exchange will become effective and that dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence on AIM and Euronext Growth at 8.00 a.m. on 12 April 2021.

The following is the list of holdings by related parties and Directors.

Related Party & Directors Existing Shareholding New Shares to be issued Resulting Shareholding % shares in Circulation Natlata Partners LTD 237,117,793 38,385,658 275,503,451 26.61 Alastair McBain, Non Exec Chairman & Shareholder* 92,698,500 62,275,839 154,974,339 14.97 David Sturt, Director & CEO 15,876,866 10,217,266 26,094,132 2.52 Pavel Tetyakov, Director & VP 12,444,530 3,192,985 15,637,515 1.51

* Alastair McBain holds his interest through ADM Consulting FZE and Belgrave Naftogas BV.