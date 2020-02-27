Persimmon CEO David Jenkinson to step down

After 23 years at Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN), David Jenkinson has informed the board of his wish to step down as Group CEO in due course. He has signalled his intention early to give the board good time to recruit a successor. Dave will remain in the CEO role and fully committed to leading the ongoing programme of change for as long as the business requires.

Roger Devlin, Chairman of Persimmon, said: “Dave has played a critical role in the development of a new Persimmon. As Chief Executive he quickly set about designing and implementing a programme of change and started the process of resetting the culture of the business. Under his leadership Persimmon has invested in a range of customer care and quality initiatives, prioritised customers over volume, became the first UK housebuilder to implement a retention policy and will achieve an HBF 4-star rating. Throughout this period of significant change, the operational performance of the business has remained strong.

“Dave has the full support of the board and will continue to do so until he leaves. I am grateful that Dave has signalled his intention to step down at an early stage to give us the time to carry out a thorough search process and to continue the evolution of the business.”