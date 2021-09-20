Pensana shortlisted for ‘New Company of the Year’ at the PLC Awards 2020

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has been shortlisted for New Company of the Year at the PLC Awards 2020 taking place this week.
The Company has been selected by a respected voting panel alongside leading organisations from diverse industries including logistics, textiles, computing and asset management.
Pensana is the only company shortlisted across all awards categories that is committed to creating a sustainable supply chain for natural resources critical to the green energy transition.
The PLC Awards states that qualifying companies must have listed in 2020 and already demonstrated exceptional growth and management qualities as ‘a formidable growth company in the making’ to the investment community.
Pensana’s Chairman, Paul Atherley said:
“It is an honour to be nominated for New Company of the Year by the PLC Awards panel. It has been a great effort by the team in less than twelve months to establish Saltend as the first rare earth separation facility in over a decade and to be an integral part of the Humber’s successful Freeport bid.
Saltend will create over 500 jobs during construction and will be an important step in establishing an independent magnet metal supply chain in the UK, critical for the burgeoning EV and offshore wind turbine industries.”