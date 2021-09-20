Pensana shortlisted for ‘New Company of the Year’ at the PLC Awards 2020

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has been shortlisted for New Company of the Year at the PLC Awards 2020 taking place this week.

The Company has been selected by a respected voting panel alongside leading organisations from diverse industries including logistics, textiles, computing and asset management.

Pensana is the only company shortlisted across all awards categories that is committed to creating a sustainable supply chain for natural resources critical to the green energy transition.

The PLC Awards states that qualifying companies must have listed in 2020 and already demonstrated exceptional growth and management qualities as ‘a formidable growth company in the making’ to the investment community.