Pensana secures conditional loan for Longonjo Rare Earth project

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has provided the following update on the debt finance component of the Longonjo rare earth project:

Pensana Chairman, Paul Atherley, commented:

“We are grateful for the work undertaken by the Absa team in providing the Longonjo project with a conditional commitment to its share of the US$160 million debt funding requirement for the Longonjo project.

This is an important step towards finalising funding for a project which will have a major positive impact on the community, creating over 600 high value jobs of which over 50% are expected to be allocated to young people as well as supporting local businesses and farmers.

Once in full production the project will create an estimated 2,400 direct and indirect jobs and will produce around 5% of the world’s magnet metal rare earths used for wind turbines and electric vehicles”