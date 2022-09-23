Pensana releases Ore Estimate report for Longonjo and Saltend operations

Pensana plc (LON:PRE) has announced the completion of the Ore Reserve Estimate undertaken by Snowden Optiro over both the Longonjo and Saltend operations in support of a 20 year life of mine (‘LoM”). The full Ore Reserve Estimate report is available here:

About Snowden Optiro

Snowden Optiro has developed an internationally recognised system for the audit and evaluation of Ore Reserve estimates and the assessment of compliance to JORC, SOX and other international standards. The system identifies the level of compliance to industry best-practice and provides a risk-based series of actions required to address the desired levels of compliance.

Snowden Optiro’s mining engineers have experience in all facets of mining engineering both open pit and underground, from the optimisation of the ore body, to the planned mine design and scheduling of complex grade constraints to the life of mine plan development and financial modelling. Their international operational experience in large and small open-pit and underground mines covers a wide range of commodities and operation types including conventional strip mining to deep level underground alongside Corporate and Transaction Services which include identification, due diligence review, analysis and valuation of mining assets or companies.

For more information visit: https://snowdenoptiro.com