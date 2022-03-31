Twitter
Pensana appoints Robert Kaplan as Finance Director

Board appointment

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has announced the appointment of Robert Kaplan as Finance Director with effect from 31 March 2022.

Rob is a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance with Main Market and AIM listed companies on the London Stock Exchange. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Pensana on 1 January 2020. Robert joined Pensana from London listed Petra Diamonds Limited where, in his role as Finance Manager Corporate and Head of Treasury, he was involved in numerous mine financings. These included two bond issuances totalling US$1 billion, a number of African lender facilities totalling over US$750 million and most recently, an equity rights issue of US$178 million on the London Stock Exchange. Rob will continue to lead Pensana’s Finance team, supported by highly experienced natural resources financier and non-executive director Steve Sharpe.

Pensana Chairman, Paul Atherley, commented:

“We are delighted to announce Rob’s well-deserved appointment as Finance Director. He brings a wealth of experience from leading London listed companies in the natural resources space and will be pivotal in Pensana’s next phase or growth. It is an incredibly exciting time for the company, as we enter the final stages of funding for our Saltend and Longonjo development projects, bringing us ever closer to creating the world’s first independent, sustainable rare earth supply chain based in the UK.”

