Pensana appoints Dr. Jeremy John Beeton as a Non-Executive Director

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) has announced the appointment of Dr. Jeremy John Beeton as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Dr. Beeton, based in County Durham, has extensive international experience in project management over complex multi-site, multiple project operations’ portfolios for national and regional government, as well as public and private companies.

Dr. Beeton was Director General of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games from 2007 until 2012, and Chairman of WYG PLC and Merseylink Limited. He was also a Principal Vice President with Bechtel, an Advisory Board member of PricewaterhouseCoopers until October 2018, and an independent Non-Executive Director of SSE plc until July 2018.

He is an Independent Non-executive Director of John Laing, the multinational infrastructure group, and has been a Member of Court of Strathclyde University since 2012.

With a B.Sc. C. Eng from the University of Strathclyde, Dr. Beeton is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers FICE, and received UK honours including the Order of the Bath CB, and an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering from Napier University.

Paul Atherley, Chairman, commented: “We warmly welcome Jeremy to the Board. As we move into the financing and construction phase of the Saltend processing facility and the mine development in Angola, Jeremy brings extensive international project management and non-Executive Director experience. There are few global senior executives with his expertise and track record of delivering internationally significant infrastructure projects. We look forward to drawing on his experiences as the Company pursues its commitment to establish the world’s first fully sustainable mine to magnet metal supply chain from the facility proposed at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Humber, Yorkshire.”