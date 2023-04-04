Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Pendragon PLC 67.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Pendragon PLC with ticker (LON:PDG) now has a potential upside of 67.5% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 28 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pendragon PLC share price of 17 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 67.5%. Trading has ranged between 15 (52 week low) and 29 (52 week high) with an average of 604,158 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £233,503,374.

Pendragon PLC is a United Kingdom-based automotive online retailer. The Company is engaged in offering new and used vehicles as well as providing aftercare services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software and Leasing. Its UK Motor segment is engaged in the sale and servicing of vehicles in the United Kingdom. Its Software segment is engaged in licensing software as a service to global automotive business users. Its Leasing segment is engaged in providing fleet and contract hire services, and supplies used vehicles. It operates over 160 sites across the United Kingdom under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, CarStore, Pinewood, Quickco and Pendragon Vehicle Management. The Company’s subsidiaries include Bramall Quicks Dealerships Limited, Stratstone.com Limited, G.E. Harper Limited, Bramall Quicks Limited, Suresell Limited, Godfrey Davis (Trust) Limited and Car Store Limited.



