Pendragon Non-Executive Chairman and Directorate Role Change

Pendragon plc

Following the conclusion of an extensive and comprehensive independent search process, the Pendragon plc (LON:PDG) has announced the appointment of Ian Filby as non-executive chairman of Pendragon PLC. Ian’s appointment will formally commence on 01 November 2021.  In addition to his duties as non-executive chairman, Ian will also chair the Company’s Nomination Committee and serve on the Company’s Remuneration Committee.  Simultaneously with the commencement of Mr Filby’s appointment, Chief Executive Officer Bill Berman will relinquish the role of executive chairman, which he has held on an interim basis since September 2019.

Ian joins Pendragon following a 40 year career in retail, a large proportion of which was spent with Alliance Boots.  In his last executive role, Ian was the chief executive officer of furniture retailer DFS, which significantly increased its market leadership in both online and in physical stores during his tenure.  Currently, Ian is the non-executive chairman of Joules PLC, the premium lifestyle brand. 

Commenting on his appointment, Ian Filby, incoming non-executive chairman said:

“I am hugely excited to have the opportunity to chair Pendragon PLC, particularly as the strategy launched in September 2020 begins to have a significant impact on the Company’s growth and prospects as it is implemented.  I believe that my extensive retail experience will be of significant benefit to the Company and the Board as I work with the leadership team to lead Pendragon through the next stage of its development”.

Bill Berman, Chief Executive Officer of Pendragon PLC added:

“We are delighted to have a new chairman with such an extensive grounding in the retail sector and, most importantly, in digital retail. I look forward to welcoming Ian into our business and drawing on his wealth of experience as we continue to deliver on the strategic priorities we set out last year. “

There is no information in the nature of that required by LR 9.6.13R to disclose in relation to Mr Filby’s appointment to the Board.

