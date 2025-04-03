Pantheon Resources participating in premier investor conferences

Pantheon Resources plc (LON:PANR, OTCQX: PTHRF), an oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska’s North Slope, has announced that management will attend the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XV and the Commodities Global Expo in Spring 2025.

Pantheon management is scheduled to present at LD Micro, as well as host one on one meetings at each conference, as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: April 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York

Format: Webcasted Presentation + 1×1 Meetings

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/Rv8BqVhT6JpoAvJwfhYEsK/2mqmpa3QmCsfqs5tBz3LiM

Top Shelf Partners: The Commodities Global Expo 2025

Date: May 9-11, 2025

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Fort Lauderdale

Format: 1x1s Meetings

Max Easley, Pantheon Resources CEO, commented: “We are excited to participate in these premier investor conferences, providing a platform to engage with investors and discuss Pantheon’s latest operational milestones. With our upcoming multi-zone flow tests at Megrez-1, we are entering a pivotal phase in demonstrating the full potential of our assets. The results of these tests could significantly impact our resource estimates and development plans, reinforcing Pantheon’s commitment to delivering long-term value for shareholders. I look forward to connecting with investors and providing insights into our strategy as we advance our projects on Alaska’s North Slope.“

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at [email protected].

