Oriole Resources reports further significant gold intersections at MB01-N, Cameroon

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR), the AIM quoted gold exploration company focused on West and Central Africa, has provided an update on its 90%[1] owned Mbe gold project in Cameroon, where it has received further results from the ongoing 2,950m maiden diamond drilling programme at the MB01-N target.

Highlights

· Results from holes MBDD027 to MBDD030 have returned further significant gold intersections, including:

MBDD027

o 16.10m at 2.49g/t Au from 152.40m, including 1.00m at 28.60g/t Au from 159.50m

o 2.00m at 6.57g/t Au from 52.00m, including 1.00m at 12.90g/t Au

o 14.80m at 0.73g/t Au from 106.50m including 3.00m at 1.37g/t Au, 1.10m at 2.30g/t Au and 1m at 1.21g/t Au

o 7.35m at 0.59g/t Au from 73.30m, including 3.00m at 1.23g/t Au

MBDD028

o 17.10m at 0.60g/t Au from 55.00m, including 2.00m at 1.42g/t Au and 1.00m at 3.72g/t Au

MBDD029

o 2.00m at 1.50g/t Au from 128.10m

MBDD030

o 2.00m at 0.91g/t Au from 127.50m

o 3.10m at 0.74g/t Au from 139.90m including 1.00m at 1.09g/t Au

· The mineralisation in MBDD027 is interpreted to be the along strike continuation of reported mineralisation in hole MBDD026, 100m to the north. MBDD027 has also confirmed the system at MB01-N to at least 160m vertical depth from surface.

· The fully funded MB01-N drilling programme is now approximately 70% complete, with over 2,000m drilled in ten holes. MBDD034, is nearing completion as a scissor hole that is being drilled towards the east to fully assess structures identified in holes MBDD026 and MBDD032 on the same line.

· The programme is expected to complete later in Q1-2026, after which the Company’s consultant will prepare a maiden JORC Resource for the target to add to the existing 870,000oz JORC Resource at the nearby MB01-S deposit.

Chief Executive Officer of Oriole Resources, Martin Rosser, said: “We are pleased to report another set of significant results from the drilling at MB01-N, particularly good is the 16.10m at 2.49g/t Au from 152.40m in hole MBDD027. Moreover, MBDD027 has returned the deepest intersection at MB01-N to date, confirming the system to at least around 160m vertical depth from surface. The programme continues to progress at a good rate and is already over two thirds complete. We look forward to reporting further results over the coming weeks until its completion.”

Figure 1. Diamond drilling progress at the MB01-N target with selected best results to date. Results published today are in blue boxes (MBDD027 to MBDD030), and previously reported results are in white boxes (MBDD025 and MBDD026). All holes are planned to be drilled at an inclination of -50˚.

Further Details

The Programme, which commenced in November 2025, has been planned to test the MB01-N target, which is located 700m to the northeast of the MB01-S deposit, where the Company has previously reported a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 24.8Mt at a grade of 1.09g/t Au for 870,000oz contained gold (see announcement dated 21 October 2025).

The programme is progressing well and is 70% complete, with nine holes (MBDD025-033) drilled and a tenth hole (MBDD034) nearing completion. The Company today reports the results from MBDD027 to MBDD030. A total of 25 mineralised intersections were returned (Table 1; using a 0.20g/t Au cut-off), with narrow higher-grade zones and wider envelopes of pervasive, lower-grade material, as seen at the MB01-S target and in the first two holes at MB01-N (MBDD025 and MBDD026).

This is evidenced in hole MBDD027, which returned 1.00m at 28.60g/t Au within a broader zone of 16.10m at 2.49g/t Au from 152.40m downhole depth, as also observed in previously reported hole MBDD026. MBDD027 is located approximately 100m to the south of MBDD026, which intersected 21.70m at 3.13g/t Au, including 7.20m at 8.19g/t Au (see announcement dated 07 January 2026), and is interpreted to reflect an along strike extension of the mineralised structure to the NNW. MBDD027 has returned the deepest intersection at MB01-N to date, confirming the system to at least 160m vertical depth from surface.

An additional wide zone of mineralisation was reported in hole MBDD028, located approximately 300m to the north of MBDD026. This correlates with intervals previously reported for hole MBDD025, 100m to the south of MBDD028, including 16.20m at 0.77g/t Au including 10.10m at 1.08g/t Au (see announcement dated 07 January 2026); again, this is likely to reflect the continuity of the mineralised structure between these holes.

A review of the QAQC samples has confirmed that the data falls within acceptable limits of error. Hole MBDD028 was selectively sampled and, following receipt of these results, an additional zone has now been sampled. Any additional results will be reported alongside the next reported holes.

Table 1. Selected intersections from MBDD027 to MBDD030 using a 0.20g/t Au lower cut-off grade. Results > 1.00g/t Au are highlighted in bold.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Grade (g/t Au) Intersection MBDD027 45.00 46.00 0.86 1.00m at 0.86g/t Au and 52.00 54.00 6.57 2.00m at 6.57g/t Au including 52.00 53.00 12.90 1.00m at 12.90g/t Au and 60.00 63.00 0.82 3.00m at 0.82g/t Au including 60.00 61.00 1.59 1.00m at 1.59g/t Au and 66.30 69.30 0.51 3.00m at 0.51g/t Au and 73.30 80.65 0.59 7.35m at 0.59g/t Au including 73.30 76.30 1.14 3.00m at 1.23g/t Au and 106.50 121.30 0.73 14.80m at 0.73g/t Au including 106.50 109.50 1.37 3.00m at 1.37g/t Au including 112.70 113.80 2.30 1.10m at 2.30g/t Au including 118.20 119.20 1.21 1.00m at 1.21g/t Au and 140.70 141.80 0.25 1.10m at 0.25g/t Au and 152.40 168.50 2.49 16.10m at 2.49g/t Au including 159.50 160.50 28.60 1.00m at 28.60g/t Au and 174.70 175.70 0.74 1.00m at 0.74g/t Au and 176.80 177.80 1.35 1.00m at 1.35g/t Au and 202.00 203.10 0.40 1.10m at 0.40g/t Au and 207.40 208.40 0.21 1.00m at 0.21g/t Au MBDD028** 55.00 72.10 0.60 17.10m at 0.60g/t Au including 58.00 60.00 1.42 2.00m at 1.42g/t Au including 69.20 70.20 3.72 1.00m at 3.72g/t Au and 76.50 77.60 0.24 1.10m at 0.24g/t Au and 93.50 94.65 0.42 1.15m at 0.42g/t Au MBDD029 121.10 122.10 0.26 1.00m at 0.26g/t Au and 128.10 130.10 1.50 2.00m at 1.50g/t Au and 158.75 159.80 0.80 1.05m at 0.80g/t Au MBDD030 77.80 78.90 0.38 1.10m at 0.38g/t Au and 84.40 85.40 0.31 1.00m at 0.31g/t Au and 127.50 129.50 0.91 2.00m at 0.91g/t Au and 132.80 134.00 0.29 1.20m at 0.29g/t Au and 139.90 143.00 0.74 3.10m at 0.74g/t Au including 141.00 142.00 1.09 1.00m at 1.09g/t Au and 151.30 154.40 0.47 3.10m at 0.47g/t Au and 167.30 168.30 0.21 1.00m at 0.21g/t Au * Intersections greater than 1.00m, calculated using a 0.20g/t Au lower cut-off grade and no more than 5.00m consecutive internal dilution or 35% total internal dilution. Stated as drilled widths – true widths are not currently known. **Hole MBDD028 was selectively sampled.

The geological and structural controls at MB01-N are broadly similar to MB01-S, with the dominant lithologies consisting of the orthogneiss-amphibolite basement rock, which in turn has been intruded by numerous shear-hosted granitic felsic dykes and late mafic dykes. The mineralisation is structurally controlled, predominantly hosted by veins and breccias within shear-hosted felsic intrusions. The mineralisation typically occurs within steeply dipping shear corridors, with mineralisation enhanced by brittle failure (brecciation) of the felsic intrusions. MBDD034 is being drilled as a scissor hole (towards an azimuth of 090˚ rather than 270˚) to compliment MBDD026 and MBDD032 and aims to investigate the key structures controlling mineralisation in the hole and provide further information for the overall geological model.

Figure 2. Simplified cross section of fence line N873992 with results from MBDD027 and interpreted mineralised zones.

Figure 3. Simplified cross section of fence line N874419 with results from MBDD028 and interpreted mineralised zones.

Figure 4. Simplified cross section of fence line N874318 with results from MBDD025 and MBDD029 and interpreted mineralised zones.

Figure 5. Simplified cross section of fence line N874025 with results from MBDD030 and interpreted mineralised zones.

MB01-N has a JORC Exploration Target of 15Mt to 20Mt at 0.77 to 0.94g/t Au for 370,000oz to 605,000oz contained gold, and offers significant upside to the total JORC Resource potential of the Mbe project. The Programme has been designed to maximise conversion from an Exploration Target to a JORC Resource.

Upon completion of the Programme, targeted for late Q1-2026, the Company’s partner BCM International Limited will acquire a 50% interest in Mbe.