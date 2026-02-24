Ora Banda advances Round Dam corridor to underpin Davyhurst growth strategy

Ora Banda Mining has sharpened its development focus at Round Dam, outlining a large scale mineralised corridor that has the potential to materially expand feed options for its Davyhurst processing hub in Western Australia. Recent drilling has shifted the narrative from isolated targets to a coherent structural trend capable of supporting open pit mining at scale, with clear implications for mine life, capital efficiency and production planning.

Drilling along approximately seven kilometres of a broader 18 kilometre trend has confirmed consistent gold mineralisation across a wide corridor. Results include both broader zones of moderate grade material and narrower higher grade intercepts, supporting a geological model that accommodates bulk tonnage mining supplemented by grade enhancement from discrete shoots.

The company has completed more than 280 drill holes in its initial programme, providing a substantive dataset to support further resource work. The immediate investor focus will be on how quickly these results can be converted into defined resources and integrated into mine scheduling.

