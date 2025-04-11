Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Optima Health expands into Ireland with Cognate Health acquisition

Optima Health plc

Optima Health Plc (LON:OPT), the UK’s leading provider of technology enabled corporate health and wellbeing solutions, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Cognate Health Limited, an occupational health services company based in the Republic of Ireland, for a total cash consideration of up to €9 million on a cash free, debt free basis.

·    Optima Health to acquire Cognate Health Limited for a total consideration of up to €9 million, adding c.€7 million revenue and €1 million EBITDA

·    The acquisition gives the Group an extensive base in Republic of Ireland with approximately 60 experienced employees plus a network of 35 licenced Occupational Physicians, in addition to c.30 clinic sites across Ireland

·    Optima Health’s first acquisition in a new jurisdiction, creating additional growth opportunity and enhancing its ability to deliver tailored, and comprehensive workplace health and wellbeing solutions to multinational clients.

The Acquisition will expand Optima Health’s geographic reach, creating a base in the Republic of Ireland with c.30 clinic sites across the country. The deal will also expand Optima Health’s customer base and strengthen its ability to service multinational clients with operations in the UK and Ireland. Alongside this, the Acquisition brings additional clinical capabilities with approximately 60 experienced employees, and a substantial network of 35 Occupational Health Physicians to support business growth in this new jurisdiction. There will be cross selling opportunities, in addition to revenue synergies.

The Acquisition aligns with Optima Health’s strategic focus in the occupational health sector. The Cognate platform provides occupational health services focused on preventing work-related illnesses and injuries, protecting workers from occupational hazards, and promoting overall workplace health and safety.

Further to the Acquisition, and as previously stated, the Board believes there are significant opportunities to accelerate growth and will continue to evaluate bolt-on acquisitions and consolidation in the market.

Jonathan Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Health, said: “The acquisition of Cognate is a significant milestone for Optima, providing the Company with access to a new geographic market. Cognate’s business is strategically aligned with ours, with a focus on occupational health services to improve health and wellbeing in the workplace. We look forward to integrating the businesses and benefiting from the significant additional clinical capabilities, and revenue synergies, as we continue to evaluate further value-enhancing bolt-on opportunities in the market.”

Professor John Gallagher, Director of Cognate Health Limited, said: “As Ireland’s leading occupational health provider, Cognate is focused on supporting and improving the wellbeing of the country’s workforce. We are pleased to work with a company that shares our values as we move to the next phase of Cognate’s journey.”

Financial considerations

Under the terms of the agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Cognate Health Limited on a cash free, debt free basis, subject to adjustment for normalised working capital, Optima Health will pay an initial consideration of €7 million on completion, in addition to earn out consideration of up to €2 million. The Acquisition will be financed using the Group’s existing financing facilities.

The earn-out consideration of up to €2 million will become due following the first two anniversaries subject to the achievement of certain agreed financial performance criteria.

In the 12 months ended 31 December 2024, Cognate Health Limited generated audited revenue of €7.37 million, a profit before taxation of €0.86 million and at 31 December 2024, had net assets of €1.28 million.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.