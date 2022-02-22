Open Orphan FDA Breakthrough Designation for Big Pharma RSV candidate

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, noted today the announcement dated 14 February 2022 from Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA), reporting that the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bavarian Nordic’s respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”) vaccine candidate, MVA-BN® RSV. hVIVO, a subsidiary of Open Orphan, successfully conducted a Phase 2, double-blinded, placebo controlled human challenge trial to assess MVA-BN® RSV using its RSV Human Challenge Study Model.

A Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition. The designation has been granted upon the assessment of preliminary clinical evidence for MVA-BN RSV, indicating that the vaccine candidate may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on a clinically significant endpoint. A significant portion of this preliminary evidence was the successful challenge study conducted by hVIVO. The designation provides an option to work more closely with FDA for the development and review of MVA-BN RSV.

The challenge study conducted by hVIVO to assess MVA-BN® RSV demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in vaccinated subjects versus placebo, thus meeting the primary endpoint of the study. At the same time, vaccinated subjects showed a significant reduction in clinical symptoms typically associated with RSV infections. The MVA-BN RSV vaccine demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of up to 79% in preventing symptomatic RSV infections. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were observed, and the vaccine was well tolerated, consistent with the safety profile previously reported in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies.

RSV is a contagious, common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and affects the respiratory tract of children and at-risk older adults; in severe cases, it can cause pneumonia and other life-threatening breathing difficulties. RSV is a significant public health threat and is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation to at-risk older adults.

hVIVO has two decades of experience and expertise in safely conducting challenge studies across a range of infectious and respiratory disease areas, including various strains of influenza, RSV, HRV, COVID-19, asthma and malaria, etc.