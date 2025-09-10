Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

One Health Group shortlisted for two prestigious awards at the 30th anniversary AIM Awards

One Health Group

Sheffield-headquartered One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories at this year’s AIM Awards: Transaction of the Year Award; and Best Newcomer Award.

The AIM Awards, sponsored by BDO in association with the London Stock Exchange, celebrate the outstanding achievements of companies quoted on AIM, the London Stock Exchange’s international market for ambitious growth businesses. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the AIM Awards, highlighting three decades of innovation, growth, and success in the UK’s smaller company sector.

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony taking place on Wednesday 1st October at Westminster Park Plaza, London.

Adam Binns, CEO of One Health Group, commented: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for not just one, but two awards at this year’s AIM Awards. To be recognised alongside such a strong group of innovative and high-growth companies is a real testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our patients, and the support of our partners. Since joining AIM, we have continued to focus on our mission of delivering outstanding patient care, and this recognition reinforces the positive impact we are making in the healthcare sector.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

One Health Group

One Health Group shortlisted for two prestigious awards at the 30th anniversary AIM Awards

Sheffield-headquartered One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for two categories
One Health Group

One Health Group PLC closely aligned with government 10-year Health Plan

One Health Group

One Health Group granted planning approval for Scunthorpe surgical hub

One Health Group plc has secured planning permission for its first surgical hub in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, set to open in late summer 2026.
One Health Group

One Health Group reports 23% growth and surgical hub plans

One Health Group continues to expand capacity for NHS-funded care through Patient Choice, backing waiting list reduction via surgical hubs and longer-term agreements with commissioners.
One Health Group plc

One Health Group FY25 revenue up 22%, record NHS demand

One Health Group plc's trading update highlights impressive growth in NHS-funded procedures. Discover their revenue surge, new contracts, and plans for expansion.
One Health Group

One Health Group submits full planning application for first Surgical Hub

One Health Group plc has exchanged contracts to acquire land for its first Surgical Hub in Northern England, with planning approval anticipated soon.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple