One Health Group schedules Interim Results update and Investor Webcast

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), the independent provider of NHS-funded surgical procedures for patients referred from the NHS through ‘Patient Choice’, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 (“H1 26”) on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Online investor presentation

Derek Bickerstaff, Chairman, and Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of One Health Group’s interim results, key achievements and outlook via a SparkLive Webcast at 15:00 GMT on Monday, 1 December 2025. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A where participants will be able to submit questions using the ‘Ask a question’ button on the webcast page.

Please click on the link below to register for the webcast:

https://sparklive.lseg.com/ONEHEALTHGROUP/events/3c988809-19ad-454c-af31-cfe86bfe7da5/one-health-group-half-year-results-announcement

