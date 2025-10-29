One Health Group Strong Growth, Strategic Hubs, and Confidence in the Future (Video)

One Health Group’s (LON:OHGR) latest trading update highlights double-digit growth and a clear roadmap for expansion. Chairman Derek Bickerstaff shares how the independent provider of NHS-funded surgical procedures continues to scale patient referrals, surgeon numbers, and operating capacity, all while developing its first surgical hub to further boost revenue and efficiency. Investors will want to hear why he believes the group’s model fits squarely within government priorities and why they “look forward with confidence.”
Key Moments:
- 00:15 — Trading update overview: strong growth across all KPIs
- 01:10 — 16% rise in patient referrals, 14% more surgeons, 20% increase in capacity
- 02:00 — Revenue up 17%, continuing double-digit organic growth
- 02:30 — Explanation of the One Health model and “patient choice”
- 06:20 — The role of trust referrals and NHS app expansion
- 07:00 — Strategy and rationale for new surgical hubs
- 08:50 — Scunthorpe hub update: planning progress and financial projections
- 10:00 — On track to meet 2026 forecasts: £29.6m revenue, £2.3m EBITDA
- 11:00 — Why One Health’s model fits government plans and NHS reform
- 12:40 — Long-term outlook: ageing population, structural NHS changes
- 14:40 — Final remarks and outlook with confidence
About One Health Group:
One Health Group provides NHS-funded elective surgical services across orthopaedics, spinal, general, gynaecology and urology. Working with over 80 surgeons across 40 community clinics in the North and Midlands, it delivers efficient, patient-centred care while tackling NHS waiting lists.