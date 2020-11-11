Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Oncimmune Holdings sign agreement with Augmenta Bioworks to discover therapeutic antibodies

plasma

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, has announced that it has signed a new master service agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to profile patient plasma samples and characterise therapeutic candidates discovered through Augmenta’s SingleCyte® and DeepGridTM discovery platforms.

Augmenta is a California-based biotech company which works with leading pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and research institutions to discover new therapies by identifying the human immune system’s protective response to diseases.

The first project to be undertaken under this agreement will utilise Oncimmune’s oncology SeroTagTM technology to identify specific therapeutic antibodies that bind to human antigens found in cancer patients. This analysis will provide insight into clinical efficacy as well as off-target and non-specific binding as an indicator, for example, for adverse events.

Furthermore, under the agreement, an option exists to substantially increase the number of samples analysed and to run these samples over the company’s infectious disease panel. On 6 October 2020, we announced the participation in the IMmunity Profiling of patients with COVID-19 for Therapy and Triage programme to develop and validate an Infectious Disease NavigAID™ panel designed to predict COVID-19 disease severity and therapeutic response.

Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune Holdings said: “We are delighted to be partnering with such a progressive and respected organisation as Augmenta on this important programme. Oncimmune’s proven SeroTag proprietary biomarker discovery engine is ideally suited to this project. We are also excited about the prospect of, once again, utilising our infectious diseases panel to help support the fight against COVID-19.”

Christopher J Emig, PhD, CEO of Augmenta said: “We are looking forward to uncovering novel therapeutic candidates through the combination of Oncimmune’s biomarker platform and Augmenta’s massively scalable single cell analysis technologies. Additionally, the data from this project will serve to further demonstrate the superior features of our monoclonal antibodies currently in development.”

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.