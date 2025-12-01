Oil steadies as producers hold course in an uneasy market

Over the weekend, the OPEC+ alliance opted to maintain its current level of oil production into 2026, pausing previously scheduled increases. Investors had spent weeks anticipating a possible adjustment, amid softening sentiment around global demand and recent pricing pressure.

Crude prices edged higher in response, with Brent and WTI both finding support after a steady drift lower in recent sessions. Over recent days, reports of physical disruptions to key export infrastructure outside the OPEC+ bloc have added a layer of uncertainty. For market participants already navigating a fragile balance between supply expectations and demand signals, these developments have shifted focus back to the physical realities of oil flow.

OPEC+ has taken a measured stance, avoiding fresh supply at a time when inventories remain unevenly distributed and refined product demand is still adjusting to post-pandemic norms. The near-term implication is a repricing of supply uncertainty. With OPEC+ sidelining production growth for now, any further disturbances outside the group may tighten the market more quickly than anticipated.

