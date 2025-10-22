Oil reprices as geopolitics and trade tensions realign assumptions

The recent lift in crude prices signals a broader reset in how markets are interpreting global supply resilience and geopolitical exposure. Traders are no longer dismissing disruption risks as background noise. From Middle East logistics uncertainty to escalating shipping tensions in Venezuela and renewed pressure on Asian buyers of Russian oil, the flow of barrels is once again under scrutiny.

Brent and WTI futures have climbed off recent lows, supported in part by consecutive US inventory drawdowns across crude, gasoline and distillates. The US government’s active steps to rebuild its Strategic Petroleum Reserve reinforce the shift in policy tone—away from reactive drawdowns and back toward strategic stockpiling.

The prospect of resumed trade cooperation between the US and China has lifted risk appetite across commodity-linked sectors. While formal agreements remain elusive, even the suggestion of progress has injected a more constructive tone into global demand forecasts. This has coincided with short‑covering activity and a broader recovery across industrial commodities, pushing oil higher on positioning as well as fundamentals.

