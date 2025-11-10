Follow us on:

Oil prices edge higher as shifting US outlook resets near-term demand thinking

Challenger Energy Group

Oil prices are moving up as markets respond to signs that the US government may soon reopen. The potential end to the shutdown is reshaping demand expectations just as global inventories remain elevated.

When the US Senate advanced legislation aimed at reopening the federal government after a multi‑week shutdown, the market reacted. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose to around US$64.08 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to US$60.23, increases of approximately 0.7 % and 0.8 % respectively. The move reflects relief that federal spending and economic activity could soon resume, which usually supports fuel demand in the largest oil consuming economy.

With US government operations set to resume and demand indicators beginning to turn, the outlook for oil prices may be entering a more constructive phase. If fiscal momentum and travel activity continue to recover, investors positioned in energy could benefit from a firmer pricing environment in the months ahead.

Challenger Energy Group Plc (LON:CGE) is an Atlantic-margin focused energy company, with production, development, appraisal, and exploration assets in the region. Challenger Energy’s primary assets are located in Uruguay, where the Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences, totalling 19,000km2 (gross) and is partnered with Chevron on the AREA-OFF 1 block. Challenger Energy is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

