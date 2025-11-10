Oil prices edge higher as shifting US outlook resets near-term demand thinking

Oil prices are moving up as markets respond to signs that the US government may soon reopen. The potential end to the shutdown is reshaping demand expectations just as global inventories remain elevated.

When the US Senate advanced legislation aimed at reopening the federal government after a multi‑week shutdown, the market reacted. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose to around US$64.08 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude to US$60.23, increases of approximately 0.7 % and 0.8 % respectively. The move reflects relief that federal spending and economic activity could soon resume, which usually supports fuel demand in the largest oil consuming economy.

With US government operations set to resume and demand indicators beginning to turn, the outlook for oil prices may be entering a more constructive phase. If fiscal momentum and travel activity continue to recover, investors positioned in energy could benefit from a firmer pricing environment in the months ahead.

