Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Challenger Energy completes sale of Trinidad and Tobago operations

Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG, OTCQB:BSHPF) has advised that the transaction for the sale of the entirety of its business and operations in Trinidad and Tobago has been completed. The Company and the purchaser have agreed to a minor variation of the payment terms (but not overall payment quantum) to allow for remaining payments to be in cash and not shares.

Details

·    The sale of 100% of the Company’s St Lucia domiciled subsidiary company, Columbus Energy (St. Lucia) Limited, which in turn holds various subsidiary entities that collectively represent all of the Company’s business, assets and operations in Trinidad and Tobago, has completed effective 29 August 2025.

·    Completion follows receipt of requisite regulatory approvals in Trinidad and Tobago.

·    The purchaser is Steeldrum Ventures Group (Trinidad) Limited (formerly Caribbean Rex Limited), an entity jointly owned by T-Rex Resources (Trinidad) Limited (51%), a wholly owned subsidiary of Predator Oil & Gas Holding Plc, and the West Indian Energy Group Limited (49%), a Trinidadian company active in the domestic oil industry

·    Reflective of the longer than anticipated time taken to secure regulatory approvals, the Company and the purchaser have agreed to a variation of the payment terms (but not overall payment quantum, which remains $1.75m in total), to allow for all remaining payments to be in cash (and no further POGH shares) as follows:

§ at the time of entering into the transaction (February 2025), the Company received an initial deposit of $0.25 million in POGH shares (4,411,641 POGH shares were issued to the Company);

§ as at Completion, the Company has been paid a further $0.5 million in cash; and

§ the Company will be paid a further $1 million in deferred consideration, all in cash – $0.5 million on 31 Augusts 2026, $0.25 million on 31 December 2026, and $0.25 million on 31 December 2027.

·    Effective from completion WEIGL has assume all liabilities, provisions and potential exposures of the business, assets and operations in Trinidad and Tobago (which for the purposes of the transaction were agreed to be $4.25 million), with the effect that from Completion the Company has no residual exposure to the business and operations in Trinidad and Tobago, and all associated assets, liabilities and exposures reflected in the Company’s financial statements have been eliminated. Seller’s warranties under the sale and purchase agreement remain applicable for a period of 12 months from Completion.

·    At year-end 2027, an additional contingent payment of potentially up to $2 million is also available, under certain conditions linked to production exceeding 750 bopd.

Eytan Uliel, CEO of Challenger Energy, said: 

“I am pleased to report that we have completed the sale of our business in Trinidad and Tobago. This allows full focus on our core assets in Uruguay, where we have a compelling opportunity to create near-term value for our shareholders”.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy completes sale of Trinidad and Tobago operations

Challenger Energy Group has finalised the sale of its entire business in Trinidad and Tobago to Steeldrum Ventures Group. The $1.75 million deal, now fully approved by regulators, has been adjusted so all remaining payments will be made in cash. The company said the sale enables it to focus on its core exploration assets in Uruguay.
Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy advances Uruguay seismic plans

Challenger Energy has advanced the environmental permitting for its AREA OFF-1 licence in Uruguay, keeping the project on track for 3D seismic acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy moves closer to Trinidad exit with extended timeline

Challenger Energy has extended the closing date for its Trinidad divestment to August, as final regulatory approvals near and preparations for operational transfer accelerate.
Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy 2024 Report: Uruguay Focus and Chevron Farm-Out

Challenger Energy Group Plc (LON:CEG) has released its audited annual results for 2024, highlighting strategic advancements and upcoming shareholder events.
Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy updates on Uruguay progress and Trinidad sale

Challenger Energy Group PLC shares its positive operational update, highlighting significant progress in seismic acquisition and funding stability for 2025.
Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group commences trading on the OTCQB market

Challenger Energy Group PLC has secured approval for its shares to trade on the OTCQB Market in the U.S., enhancing access and liquidity for investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple