Oil price steadiness shaped by restrained OPEC+ output move

Union-Jack-Oil

Brent crude advanced in early trading, gaining just over 1% to around $66 a barrel. This rise came on the heels of a weekend marked by one of the heaviest air strikes in Ukraine in recent years, leaving casualties and fuelling expectations of tougher sanctions on Russian oil. The rally was notable given that only days earlier, crude had slipped more than two per cent following weaker-than-expected US employment data that cast doubt on demand prospects. Investors now face a complex picture where demand softness collides with supply disruption and deliberate production strategy.

At the centre of this recalibration is OPEC+, which confirmed it will lift output again from October. The increase, however, is intentionally modest. Whereas recent months brought increments of over 400,000 barrels per day, the latest decision pares this back to around 137,000 barrels daily. The message is clear: Saudi Arabia, backed by key allies, is reasserting market presence without flooding the system. Russia’s position within the group adds another layer, as sanctions risk tightening its capacity to contribute, leaving Gulf producers with greater leverage to shape outcomes.

The wider equity landscape reflects this same pattern of restrained optimism. London’s FTSE 100 found support in energy names and defensive plays, while broader indices remained steady rather than exuberant. Companies tied to commodities, defence and housing all gained modest traction, reflecting how investors are leaning into selective resilience rather than chasing wholesale recovery. In this climate, energy pricing acts as both anchor and catalyst, shaping sentiment across sectors.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

Union Jack Oil confirms spudding of Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has confirmed that the Sark well in Central Oklahoma has been spudded, with the company holding a 60% interest. The well is operated by Reach Oil and Gas Inc., and follows the recent success of the producing Moccasin well.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil director increases shareholding

Union Jack Oil Non-Executive Director Craig Howie has acquired 122,000 shares at 5.075 pence each, raising his total holding to 3,377,000 shares, representing 2.21% of the company’s issued share capital.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil explores Bitcoin mining to monetise West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil has announced early-stage plans to monetise gas from its West Newton discovery by powering on-site Bitcoin mining operations. A non-binding LOI has been signed with Texas-based 360 Energy to develop a gas-to-crypto solution, aiming to generate near-term revenue while full field development progresses.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil raises £2m to fund three-well Oklahoma programme

Union Jack Oil has raised £2 million via a placing and subscription of 40,000,000 new shares at 5p, with one 8p warrant per share subject to shareholder approval. Proceeds will fund a three-well Oklahoma drilling programme costing about US\$3 million. Admission is expected on 29 July 2025, leaving 146,565,896 voting shares.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil to acquire 60% stake in Sark well, Central Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has signed a farm-in agreement with Reach Oil and Gas to acquire a 60% working interest, paying 80%, in the Sark well planned for drilling in early Q3 2025 in Central Oklahoma, USA.

