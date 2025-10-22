Oil prices edge up as policy moves and supply signals converge

Crude benchmarks have firmed in recent sessions, reflecting a concrete mix of market signals that now carry more weight than transient headlines. Both Brent and WTI posted gains of around 1.6% and 1.7% respectively, driven less by technical positioning and more by emerging demand clarity and supply recalibration.

One development standing out is the US Department of Energy’s decision to purchase up to 1 million barrels to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is not a headline‑grabbing amount on its own, but it marks the first official buying activity in months.

India, traditionally a key buyer of Russian barrels, is reportedly considering a pivot towards US oil as trade ties deepen. Any such structural move would have a long‑tail effect on global grade preferences, shipping flows and refinery margins.

Importantly, the geopolitical backdrop remains uncertain, with talks between major powers postponed and regional instability adding friction to transport and logistics. This introduces a layer of risk that, while not directional on its own, supports the case for upstream and mid‑stream exposure as volatility buffers.

