Oil prices edge up as policy moves and supply signals converge

Crude benchmarks have firmed in recent sessions, reflecting a concrete mix of market signals that now carry more weight than transient headlines. Both Brent and WTI posted gains of around 1.6% and 1.7% respectively, driven less by technical positioning and more by emerging demand clarity and supply recalibration.

One development standing out is the US Department of Energy’s decision to purchase up to 1 million barrels to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is not a headline‑grabbing amount on its own, but it marks the first official buying activity in months.

India, traditionally a key buyer of Russian barrels, is reportedly considering a pivot towards US oil as trade ties deepen. Any such structural move would have a long‑tail effect on global grade preferences, shipping flows and refinery margins.

Importantly, the geopolitical backdrop remains uncertain, with talks between major powers postponed and regional instability adding friction to transport and logistics. This introduces a layer of risk that, while not directional on its own, supports the case for upstream and mid‑stream exposure as volatility buffers.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

Union Jack Oil delivers strong operational progress in H1 2025

Union Jack Oil reported revenues of £1.29m and a net loss of £489k for the six months to 30 June 2025, reflecting lower oil prices. The Company remains debt-free with net assets of £21.4m, supported by an 18% return from its mineral royalties portfolio.
Union Jack Oil updates on Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has provided an update on the Sark well in Central Oklahoma, where it holds a 60% interest. The well was drilled to 5,391 feet, with the Prue interval identified as hydrocarbon bearing.
Union Jack Oil confirms spudding of Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has confirmed that the Sark well in Central Oklahoma has been spudded, with the company holding a 60% interest. The well is operated by Reach Oil and Gas Inc., and follows the recent success of the producing Moccasin well.
Union Jack Oil director increases shareholding

Union Jack Oil Non-Executive Director Craig Howie has acquired 122,000 shares at 5.075 pence each, raising his total holding to 3,377,000 shares, representing 2.21% of the company’s issued share capital.
Union Jack Oil explores Bitcoin mining to monetise West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil has announced early-stage plans to monetise gas from its West Newton discovery by powering on-site Bitcoin mining operations. A non-binding LOI has been signed with Texas-based 360 Energy to develop a gas-to-crypto solution, aiming to generate near-term revenue while full field development progresses.
Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.

