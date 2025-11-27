Follow us on:

Oil shows signs of resilience as market repositions

Oil is beginning to stabilise after a volatile period, and while the gains remain measured, the shift in tone is increasingly clear. Spot demand is picking up, speculative positioning is turning more constructive, and the balance of risks is starting to favour those looking further ahead.

Crude futures are trading higher, supported by a noticeable increase in physical buying. Traders are re-entering the market with greater confidence, encouraged by the recent firmness in pricing and the return of short-term buyers across key import regions.

The prospect of reduced friction between major energy-exporting regions and the broader international system has lowered headline risk. While additional supply could emerge over time, the initial effect has been to lower uncertainty, giving commercial buyers more confidence to commit volumes and traders a clearer backdrop to recalibrate positions.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

