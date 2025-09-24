Follow us on:

Union Jack Oil updates on Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF), a UK and USA focused onshore hydrocarbon, production, development, exploration and investment company, has announced that, further to the Company’s announcement of 15 August 2025, it is pleased to provide an update on the Sark well, located in Central Oklahoma, USA. Union Jack currently hold a 60% interest in Sark.

·    Sark was drilled to a Total Depth of 5,391 feet

·    The Prue interval was highlighted on electric logs as hydrocarbon bearing following evaluation

·    The Prue interval was perforated from 4,586 to 4,600 feet

·    During swabbing oil was recovered

·    Temporary production facilities are being installed and Sark will undergo a 30-day test programme, commencing early October 2025

Results from the test programme will be reported on completion.

