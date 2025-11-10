Follow us on:

Oil finds renewed footing as Washington shifts gears

The near‑resolution of the U.S. government shutdown is proving more than a political sideshow for commodities. With Senate leadership pushing through a funding measure to avoid a prolonged federal closure, oil prices have responded with strength. West Texas Intermediate reclaimed ground above $60 a barrel, while Brent moved towards $64.

During the shutdown, demand signals were muted. Aviation activity fell, federal spending slowed, and consumer sentiment took a hit. That backdrop contributed to oil’s softer tone in recent weeks. But now, with key government functions set to resume and workers returning to payrolls, the potential uplift in economic activity is back in focus. The result is a subtle but meaningful shift in sentiment.

This combination of improved demand visibility and manageable supply gives oil a clearer path to stabilise at firmer levels. Currency dynamics may also lend support. As shutdown fears fade, pressure on the U.S. dollar has eased slightly, making oil more attractive in global terms. That, combined with potential restocking and more stable economic indicators, creates room for a more balanced, upward‑tilting outlook.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil delivers strong operational progress in H1 2025

Union Jack Oil reported revenues of £1.29m and a net loss of £489k for the six months to 30 June 2025, reflecting lower oil prices. The Company remains debt-free with net assets of £21.4m, supported by an 18% return from its mineral royalties portfolio.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has provided an update on the Sark well in Central Oklahoma, where it holds a 60% interest. The well was drilled to 5,391 feet, with the Prue interval identified as hydrocarbon bearing.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil confirms spudding of Sark well in Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil has confirmed that the Sark well in Central Oklahoma has been spudded, with the company holding a 60% interest. The well is operated by Reach Oil and Gas Inc., and follows the recent success of the producing Moccasin well.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil director increases shareholding

Union Jack Oil Non-Executive Director Craig Howie has acquired 122,000 shares at 5.075 pence each, raising his total holding to 3,377,000 shares, representing 2.21% of the company’s issued share capital.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil explores Bitcoin mining to monetise West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil has announced early-stage plans to monetise gas from its West Newton discovery by powering on-site Bitcoin mining operations. A non-binding LOI has been signed with Texas-based 360 Energy to develop a gas-to-crypto solution, aiming to generate near-term revenue while full field development progresses.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil calls General Meeting to approve fundraising warrants

Union Jack Oil has scheduled a General Meeting for 26 August 2025 to seek shareholder approval for the issue of warrants linked to its recent fundraising. The meeting will be held at The Bristol Hotel, with full details available on the company’s website.

