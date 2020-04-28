Ocado Group to host analyst conference call on 6th May 2020

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO considers regular shareholder communication important in the light of the current unprecedented trading environment. Therefore the Group confirms that it will issue a trading update on the morning of the Annual General Meeting, 6th of May 2020.

This trading update will cover both the actions taken and the current performance of Ocado Retail, the joint venture between M&S and Ocado Group, as well as giving an update on Group performance.

Ocado Group will be hosting an analyst conference call at 7.30am on the 6th of May 2020. Dial in details will be available with the trading update.

