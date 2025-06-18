Ocado Group and Bon Preu to open Customer Fulfilment Centre in Catalonia

Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO) and Bon Preu Group have announced an expansion of their partnership, with plans to construct a Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in Parets del Vallès, to serve customers in the Catalonia region.

Following a period of rapid growth enabled by Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) solution, the new automated CFC will allow Bon Preu customers to benefit from an even broader range, greater freshness and higher perfect order rate. It will also bring the significant cost efficiencies of Ocado’s robotic automation and a pathway to fully-costed online grocery profitability.

Bon Preu was Ocado’s first international partner, signing a deal in 2017 to grow a leading online proposition in Catalonia, drawing on Ocado’s experience as a successful online and logistics operator in the UK. It has deployed Ocado’s cutting-edge technology across Bon Preu’s ecommerce supply chain.

Since going live in 2018, Bon Preu’s online business has developed substantially and taken significant market share. It has grown well ahead of the wider online channel in Spain and become the leading online grocery proposition in Catalonia, measured by customer satisfaction scores. It was also recognized in 2024 by the Spanish consumer organization (OCU) as the highest-rated online grocery service in Spain.

As the CFC goes live it will enable Bon Preu to process its already significant online volumes through the most efficient online grocery fulfilment technology in the world, including Ocado’s suite of Re:Imagined technologies.

Gregor Ulitzka, Europe President for Ocado Solutions, said: “Today is an exciting moment as we enter a new phase with our longest-standing international partner. Our partnership with Bon Preu is an amazing example of a retailer using the full strategic toolkit that Ocado offers. They have already developed a market-leading online proposition in Catalonia with Ocado’s In-Store Fulfilment technology and will now benefit from a highly automated CFC, offering an enhanced customer proposition and a significantly lower cost-to-serve. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver unbeatable experiences online to customers in the Catalonia region.”

Anna Font i Tanyà, Commercial Director, Bon Preu Group, said: “Our commitment to the online channel is strong. We are pleased with the success we’ve achieved since launching BonpreuEsclat online, which has led us to become the highest-rated online supermarket by consumers. We will continue improving the range, punctuality and quality of the orders in our operations, and we will do so in close partnership with Ocado. With their experience and technology, we are confident we will continue to grow in a sustained and sustainable way, while continuing to offer the best online shopping experience to our customers,”