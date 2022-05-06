Ocado Group to host modelling seminar

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) will be hosting a meeting to discuss modelling of Ocado Group and the underlying operating segments on Wednesday 25th May 2022 at 3pm.

Stephen Daintith, CFO, will be presenting to analysts and investors at Goldman Sachs offices; Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU.

Attendees are invited to arrive for tea and coffee from 2.30pm for the presentation which will commence at 3pm.

For those not attending the presentation in person there will be a webcast link detailed on the Press Release, and replay facilities made available on the day, shortly after the presentation, on the Ocado Group website, OcadoGroup.com.

No material updates on current trading will be provided at the event.