Markets look beyond headlines as positioning shifts

Team plc

For all the talk of instability, markets seem almost determined to test the limits of investor composure. Tariffs, troop deployments, and the threat of a government shutdown have done little to dent sentiment. Instead, a quiet recalibration appears underway, with investors positioning for a cycle that looks less about panic and more about selectivity.

Kingfisher offered a sharp reminder that the market’s most shorted names can sometimes surprise. The owner of B&Q and Screwfix upgraded both profit and cash flow expectations after posting stronger-than-anticipated interim results, prompting a swift rerating of nearly fifteen percent in a single session. Hedge funds betting against the stock on fears that discretionary retailers would be hit hardest by weaker demand have been forced to reassess.

In the United States, Intel has become the focal point of a broader industrial reset. Shares in the semiconductor group extended a remarkable run, buoyed by speculation that Washington is preparing to require chipmakers to manufacture domestically at least as many chips as their customers import. This follows the government’s own purchase of a near ten percent stake in the company, alongside a multi-billion-dollar partnership with Nvidia to develop data centre and PC products.

A new federal probe will examine whether imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and medical devices pose risks to national security. The review spans everything from pacemakers to factory robots, with potential tariff measures that could reshape input costs for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.

Latest Company News

TEAM Plc on track with UCITS fund launch, rising revenues and advisor expansion

TEAM Plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb outlines the launch of the company’s new UCITS fund, highlighting its role in delivering cost-efficient investment solutions and supporting international growth.

TEAM plc Mark Clubb Executive Chairman Sets Sights on £2 billion as UCITS Launch Fuels Global Growth

TEAM plc Executive Chairman Mark Clubb has given an interview with DirectorsTalk, outlining the firm’s UCITS fund launch, HY25 interim results, and future outlook.
TEAM Plc launches UCITS fund to expand global access to MPS range

TEAM plc has launched a new UCITS fund, following regulatory approvals in Ireland and Jersey, to offer international investors access to its Managed Portfolio Services. The fund will be supported by TEAM’s growing advisory network across key global markets, with initial inflows expected from existing client allocations.
TEAM Plc grows revenue and client assets ahead of UCITS fund launch

TEAM plc reported interim revenue growth to £5.8m and a rise in client assets to £1.112bn for HY25. The Group reduced annual operating costs by £668k and expanded its international advisory network to 59 advisers.
TEAM Plc to raise £0.28 million via Equity Subscription

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) announces the issuance of 2,800,000 new ordinary shares at 10 pence each to enhance working capital and support corporate purposes.
TEAM Plc appoints Tim Hall as non-executive director

TEAM plc announces key board changes, including the appointment of Tim Hall as a non-executive director and the upcoming AGM on April 7, 2025.

