Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced that it has changed its registered office to C/O Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Bishopsgate, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ with immediate effect.

The Board is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Shaun Zulafqar as Company Secretary with immediate effect.

