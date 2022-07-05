Nuformix NXP002 data to be presented at 2022 ERS Congress

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX), a pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing, has announced that both of the abstracts submitted for presentation at the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2022 in Barcelona on September 4-6, on its lead asset NXP002, have been peer-reviewed and accepted for presentation. NXP002 is a potential novel inhaled treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (“IPF”).

Commenting, Dr Julian Gilbert, Non-executive Director of Nuformix, said: “We believe NXP002 offers tremendous potential as a novel inhaled treatment for IPF and potentially other fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (“ILDs”). The Company is progressing a pre-clinical programme to demonstrate how its proprietary new form of tranilast can down regulate fibrosis and inflammation following inhalation, whilst avoiding severe side effects, which are key issues in the treatment of IPF and other ILDs. We are therefore delighted that the abstracts describing our initial work have been accepted following peer review. “The ERS is a leading international respiratory congress. It provides us the opportunity to share these positive data with the scientific and clinical communities and, very importantly, the congress is attended by all the major respiratory-focused pharmaceutical companies. Ultimately, we will be looking to license NXP002 and the congress offers us an important opportunity to present and introduce NXP002 to potential licensing partners.”

