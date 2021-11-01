Norman Broadbent appoints Sean Buchan as Group Managing Director

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) – a leading London quoted Professional Services firm offering a diversified portfolio of integrated Leadership Acquisition & Advisory Services – has today announced the appointment of Sean Buchan as Group Managing Director, reporting to Kevin Davidson, CEO. Sean has 20 years of progressive experience in executive search in the UK and internationally. He will assume responsibility for operational leadership; driving performance and profitability improvements across the business, as well as continuing to personally generate revenues. Along with the CEO and other members of the Executive Leadership Team, Sean will also be instrumental in pushing the sustainable growth agenda across geographies, sectors and service lines.

Most recently, Sean was a co-founder of a successful energy and infrastructure focussed search and advisory business with offices in Aberdeen, London, Dubai and Houston. He was previously Managing Partner for a market leading boutique where he was instrumental in driving growth and operational excellence across offices in the UK, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North America

Commenting on the appointment, Kevin Davidson, Norman Broadbent CEO said, “I am thrilled to have Sean join the team at such an exciting time in the history of Norman Broadbent. Aside from being an exceptional and recognised leader, he is a prolific revenue generator and trusted advisor to numerous clients in the UK and internationally. Sean has led and built market leading executive search and leadership advisory businesses in the UK and the Middle East whilst also delivering operational excellence programmes globally. As we continue to grow across market segments and geographies, Sean will be responsible for business performance and profitability. The world class quality of our team, the pervasive strength of brand and the dynamic and inclusive culture we are forming will be the pillars of our future success. I am incredibly optimistic about what we can achieve and having Sean on the team will accelerate our journey of sustainable and profitable growth.”

Sean Buchan, Group Managing Director said, “I am excited to be joining the team at Norman Broadbent. The ambition and depth of talent at all levels, coupled with the recognised and respected brand heritage of the business were primary attractions for me and I am confident this will also appeal to others as we move into the next chapter. I am looking forward to supporting the team as it develops and strengthens across service lines, geographies and market segments. I am also excited to bring the full capabilities of this organisation to my established client base as we move into 2022 and beyond. My aim is for Norman Broadbent to stand out as the employer and partner of choice within our chosen markets in the UK and internationally. I am very excited about the future.”