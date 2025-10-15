Norcros plc completes earnings-enhancing Fibo acquisition, Equity Development

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) has finalised its purchase of Fibo Holding AS, a move Equity Development describes as both strategically sound and earnings accretive. The deal, completed on 13 October following unconditional CMA clearance, broadens Norcros’ presence in fast-growing waterproof wall panels and opens up deeper access to Scandinavian markets, notably Norway and Sweden.

Equity Development highlights that Fibo is a well-invested operator with leading positions in its home region, strong automation and capacity headroom, and a product set that sits neatly alongside Norcros’ existing Grant Westfield brand. Waterproof wall panels are identified as one of the fastest-growing bathroom product segments, aligning with Norcros’ focus on attractive niches within bathrooms and kitchens.

The financial logic is clear in the numbers within the note. On Equity Development’s estimates, the acquisition is expected to enhance earnings by 13 to 14 percent in a full year, with modest uplift already anticipated in the current year after interest costs. Management intends to fund the £46 million consideration from existing banking facilities, with end FY26 leverage projected at around 1.6 times. The broker’s updated model assumes 2 to 3 percent revenue growth and EBIT margins of around 13 percent post-deal.

For context, Fibo reported circa £63 million of revenue in the year to December 2024 with an EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent. Trading into FY25 has been positive at the headline level, with revenue up 7.2 percent and EBITDA up 28.7 percent. The UK, Fibo’s largest export market at roughly 30 percent of sales, saw first-half revenue growth of 23 percent, albeit against a soft comparator, while some other export markets softened in Q2.

Toby Thorrington writes, “On our estimates, the deal enhances earnings by 13-14% in a full year along with new market opportunities for existing operations.” He adds, “Waterproof wall panels are one of the fastest growing bathroom products segments.”

Highlights

Deal completion: 13 October, following unconditional CMA clearance, consistent with prior guidance.

Consideration: £46 million, funded from existing facilities, with end FY26 leverage guided to c.1.6x.

Fibo performance: 2024 revenue c.£63m, EBITDA margin 11.3 percent, FY25 to date revenue up 7.2 percent and EBITDA up 28.7 percent.

Strategic fit: Complementary to Grant Westfield, higher automation, capacity headroom, and expanded Scandinavian footprint.

Valuation context: Equity Development’s fair value stands at 300p per share, with a review planned at H1’26 results on 20 November.

Outlook and valuation backdrop

The share price initially responded well to the announcement before settling back to pre-deal levels, which, combined with estimated EPS uplift, leaves conventional earnings metrics in single-digit multiples on Equity Development’s figures. The broker notes only a modest increase in FY28E EBITDA would be needed to justify its 300p fair value on a DCF basis. Upcoming H1’26 results in November should offer a helpful checkpoint on integration progress and trading momentum across both the UK and Scandinavian operations.

In Summary

Equity Development’s analysis frames the Fibo acquisition as a pragmatic step that strengthens Norcros’ market position in a growth category while adding geographic reach and operational capability. With clear earnings support and measured leverage, the transaction appears well aligned with the group’s strategy to build scale in resilient, design-led bathroom and kitchen products. All eyes now turn to November for H1’26, where evidence of delivery against these expectations will be most welcome.