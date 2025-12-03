Thermostatic showers are becoming the default choice

Follow us on:

Norcros Plc

Most homes have one shared frustration, unstable shower temperature. It happens when someone runs a tap or flushes a toilet and the water suddenly turns hot or cold. It’s minor until it isn’t, and for families, landlords or renovators, it’s the kind of basic flaw that starts to matter over time. That’s why thermostatic showers are becoming a standard choice in more bathrooms.

A thermostatic shower fixes this by automatically adjusting water flow to hold the temperature steady. It doesn’t matter if the pressure drops or other water is being used, the shower stays at the level the user has set. This removes a safety risk for children and older adults, avoids daily irritation, and improves energy efficiency by cutting down on adjustment time and water waste.

Triton has made thermostatic showers that fit most use cases, including easy‑to‑fit electric models with built‑in temperature stabilisation. They’ve also added automatic shutdown features to prevent scalding, and simple controls that help make them accessible for users of all ages.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

