Thermostatic showers are becoming a smarter upgrade for modern homes

Norcros Plc

Unlike basic systems that mix hot and cold water manually, a thermostatic shower automatically regulates the temperature to a set level, adjusting instantly when pressure changes elsewhere in the home. That means no more scalding if someone flushes the toilet or runs a tap, and no freezing surprises mid-rinse.

Thermostatic valves prevent temperature spikes by cutting off water flow if either the hot or cold supply fails. This makes them especially useful in properties with young children, elderly residents, or shared facilities. In rental settings, it also reduces the chance of liability issues and support callouts. Over time, this translates into fewer complaints, less maintenance, and a smoother tenant experience.

There are practical energy and cost advantages too. Electric thermostatic showers work with a cold-water feed and heat water on demand, using only as much energy as needed. Mixer thermostatic showers, which use both hot and cold feeds, are compatible with most boilers and stored water systems. Both types support energy-conscious home upgrades and help future-proof properties against tighter efficiency standards.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Latest Company News

Thermostatic showers offer a low-maintenance, safety-first upgrade with long-term value for landlords.
