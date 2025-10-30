How Staycity’s fit‑out partnerships signal a deeper push into institutional‑grade assets

Staycity’s aparthotel model is gaining traction. At a time when flexible stays, business mobility and long‑term urban travel are converging, the group’s two‑brand approach, mid‑range Staycity and premium Wilde, is positioning it to serve a growing and underserved segment of the accommodation market.

Each Staycity unit is designed to be more than a hotel room. Guests stay for a week or longer, often for work, relocation or extended travel, and expect a space that functions like a temporary home. That means kitchens, workspaces, laundry facilities and hotel‑standard amenities must be delivered with consistency and precision. To achieve this at scale, Staycity has worked with Merlyn to fit out its bathrooms across multiple European developments, including in key markets like Frankfurt, Lisbon and Dublin.

Merlyn specialises in premium showering solutions designed for high‑traffic, hospitality‑grade environments. Their involvement ensures that every unit meets modern expectations in design, durability and ease of maintenance, factors that directly impact long‑term operating cost, brand perception and guest satisfaction.

