Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Norcros completes acquisition of Norwegian wall panel specialist Fibo

Norcros Fibo

Further to the announcement on 15 July 2025, Norcros plc (LON:NXR), the number one bathroom products business in the UK and Ireland, has confirmed that the UK Competition and Markets Authority has today formally issued unconditional clearance in relation to the acquisition of Fibo Holding AS , a leading supplier of high quality waterproof decorative wall panels based in Norway.

Consequently, the Company will today complete the Acquisition and Fibo will become part of the Norcros group.

Transaction highlights:

·    The Acquisition brings another market leading brand into the Company and will create a leading presence in waterproof wall coverings markets across the UK&I, Scandinavia and Central Europe. Waterproof decorative wall panels are an attractive, high-growth market segment where the Company already has existing operations in the UK&I through Grant Westfield (acquired in 2022).

·    For the financial year ended 31 December 2024, the Fibo group reported net sales of NOK 856.3m (c. £63m) and EBITDA of NOK 100.0m (c. £7.3m), with c. 70% sales from mainland Europe (with key positions in Scandinavia and Central Europe) and c. 30% from the UK.

·    Once integrated under Norcros’s ownership, we expect Fibo, under the current experienced management team, to benefit from our proven scale-based growth accelerators and operational efficiencies, augmenting Fibo’s strong geographic growth plan.

·    Aligned with our strategy to expand geographically, Fibo will also provide an important platform from which to grow our mid-premium brands across the region.    

·   The Acquisition will be materially earnings accretive in the first full year of ownership. The acquired business has traded strongly through 2025, with year-to-date results delivering revenue and profit growth on the prior year.

Transaction structure and financing

·    Norcros is paying £46m (NOK 618m) for the entire issued share capital of Fibo. 

·    The Acquisition will be financed using proceeds of the Company’s existing £130 million revolving credit facility. Leverage (see note 2), which was c. 0.8x at 31 March 2025, is expected to be in the region of c. 1.6x on a proforma basis.

Thomas Willcocks, Chief Executive Officer of Norcros, commented:

“We are delighted that the transaction has cleared this final regulatory hurdle and can now be completed. This strategically compelling acquisition will give Norcros a strong platform to accelerate our geographic expansion across Scandinavia and Central Europe for both Fibo and our existing brands. We welcome our new Fibo colleagues to the Norcros team and we are looking forward to working together on our shared growth plans for the region.”

Other information:

·    For further information about the Acquisition, please refer to the Company’s announcement on 15 July 2025.

·    The Company will release its scheduled trading update on 16 October 2025 for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025 period.

Notes:

1.   Based on an NOK:£ exchange rate of 13.49:1 being the closing rate as at 10 October 2025

2.   Leverage defined as net debt divided by underlying EBITDA (excl. IFRS16 liabilities)

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Norcros Fibo

Norcros completes acquisition of Norwegian wall panel specialist Fibo

Norcros plc has received unconditional clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority for its £46 million acquisition of Fibo Holding AS, a leading supplier of waterproof decorative wall panels.
Norcros plc

Norcros Posts Steady Q1 Growth and Eyes European Expansion with Fibo Acquisition

Norcros continues to grow market share, having delivered another resilient performance during the first quarter.
Norcros

Norcros to acquire Fibo Group for c. £45 million

Norcros has agreed to acquire Fibo Group from FSN Capital for an enterprise value of NOK 618 million (c. £45 million), subject to UK Competition and Markets Authority clearance.
Norcros Plc

Norcros reports Strong Margins and Strategic Progress

Norcros plc, the UK's leading bathroom products provider, reports strong financial results for FY 2025, showcasing resilience and strategic growth amid market challenges.
Norcros

Norcros to host Full-Year Results investor webinar

Join Norcros plc for an insightful Investor Presentation on their full-year results, featuring CEO Thomas Willcocks and CFO James Eyre on June 18th.
Growth

UK Dividend Paying Stocks Rise in Demand  

Discover three UK dividend-paying stocks – Arbuthnot Banking Group, Norcros, and Diversified Energy Company – that offer attractive yields for passive income investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple